Grand Valley Half Marathon coming Oct. 9

PALISADE, Colo.– The Grand Valley Half Marathon is coming back to Palisade, so grab your running shoes and get ready to run!
The following races will be held:
- 5K Run – Entry fee will cost $25, and the event will begin at 8:45 a.m on this course.
- 10K Run – Entry fee will cost $40, and the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. on this course.
- Half Marathon – Entry fee will cost $60, and the event will begin at 8:00 a.m. on this course.
Check-in times for the races are as follows:
- Friday – 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Rapid Creek Cycles and Paddleboards.
- Saturday – 6:30 a.m. at Rapid Creek Cycles and Paddleboards.
Every participant will receive a custom medallion with special awards being given to the top three men and women overall finishers.
The entire event will be a fundraiser for the Palisade Fruit and Wine Byway.
