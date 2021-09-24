Grand Valley Half Marathon coming Oct. 9

Courtesy of the Palisade Fruit and Wine Byway.

PALISADE, Colo.– The Grand Valley Half Marathon is coming back to Palisade, so grab your running shoes and get ready to run!

The following races will be held:

5K Run – Entry fee will cost $25, and the event will begin at 8:45 a.m on this course .

. 10K Run – Entry fee will cost $40, and the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. on this course .

. Half Marathon – Entry fee will cost $60, and the event will begin at 8:00 a.m. on this course.

Check-in times for the races are as follows:

Friday – 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Rapid Creek Cycles and Paddleboards.

Saturday – 6:30 a.m. at Rapid Creek Cycles and Paddleboards.

Every participant will receive a custom medallion with special awards being given to the top three men and women overall finishers.

The entire event will be a fundraiser for the Palisade Fruit and Wine Byway.

To register online, see photos from previous years and more information, click here.