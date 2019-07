PUEBLO, Colo. -- Narcotics Detectives with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office have arrested five people, all with ties to Cuba, and located nearly 250 marijuana plants, some almost nine-feet tall, after executing search warrants at five residences in Pueblo County. It was all part of a special operation conducted Wednesday. The plants have an estimated street value of $250,000.

Sheriff’s Narcotics Detectives with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Colorado Department of Revenue executed search warrants at three homes in Pueblo West, one in Avondale and one in Northern Pueblo County, after receiving tips of possible illegal marijuana grow operations. All but one of the homes where the warrants were executed had active marijuana grow operations. State law allows only 12 marijuana plants per home.