UPDATE: Grand Junction police say kidnapping report was false; reporting party arrested

Grand Junction police have arrested a man they say lied about his nephew being inside his car when the vehicle was stolen.

According to police, Arvis Deacons-Sanders, 37, told authorities his red Kia sedan had been stolen from the parking lot of a liquor store with his five year old nephew inside.

After police organized a mutli-agency search and began looking for the child, Deacons-Sanders admitted that he lied about the child being inside the car when it was stolen.

He has been charged with Obstruction, False Reporting, and Attempt to Influence a Public Servant.

Meanwhile, police did locate the suspect wanted for stealing the car.

Alexander Prohaska, 32, was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft. Other charges may follow.

In a press release the department said “This incident required approximately 30 personnel from multiple law enforcement agencies for close to three hours. While we are so gratified that there is no missing child, we are thankful for the officers and community members who acted on the information they had and were swift and thorough in their response.”

UPDATE:

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Police are searching for a man they believe stole a car with a five year old boy inside.

According to police, a red Kia was stolen from the area of 30 Rd/D Rd Saturday around 2:20 p.m. Authorities were told a 5-year-old boy wearing a black shirt and black pants was in the car when it was stolen.

The vehicle was recovered in the Spy Glass area in Orchard Mesa but was unoccupied.

The suspect is a white male, 5’10’ with short brown hair and possible tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing gray tank top, dark shorts, and dark shoes.



Courtesy of the Grand Junction Police Department

In a Facebook post, police said Amber Alerts are sent by the state law enforcement agency, not the local agency. If the required criteria are met, an Amber Alert will be sent.

Police urge residents to check their properties and their doorbell cameras. You are urged to call 911 immediately with any information.