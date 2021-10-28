Grab your costume and lets go! Harvest Festival coming to Colorado Springs this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A party will be going down in southeast Colorado Springs this Saturday!

On Saturday, Oct. 30. from 12-4 p.m., people can enjoy the 2021 Harvest Festival. The free event will feature live music, food trucks, a pumpkin patch, bounce houses, games, candy, a farmer’s market, and much more!

Costumes are welcome, but not necessary in order to attend.

The event is sponsored by El Paso County Public Health, Solid Rock CDC, as well as the Colorado Farm and Art Market.

The event will be located at the Mission Trace Shopping Center that is located at 3175 S. Academy Boulevard.

For more information about this weekend’s event, watch Abbie’s interview with Solid Rock CDC above!