(COLORADO) — The Colorado Brewers Guild along with breweries across Colorado are celebrating Colorado Pint Day, on Wednesday, April 12.

“We usually choose a Wednesday for Colorado Pint Day because that day is a slower day for breweries and the goal is to drive traffic to those tasting rooms. We chose April 12 specifically because it felt like a nice Wednesday to kick off spring with nice patio weather,” said Shawnee Adelson the Executive Director for the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Colorado Pint Day, according to Colorado Brewers Guild, is a time-honored tradition where beer lovers go to participating breweries to purchase a limited-edition glass to commemorate the event. Colorado Brewers Guild said the event has reached cult-level status with beer lovers collecting the branded pint glasses every year to complete their collections and has inspired other state guilds like Idaho and Texas to follow suit.

Courtesy: Anna Long with Norlo Design

The day was started in 2016 by the Colorado Brewers Guild and has been growing over the last 8 years with 2023 being the highest number of breweries participating.

According to Colorado Brewers Guild, there are 215 participating locations and 29,000 glasses available across the state.

Check out the Colorado Brewers Guild website for a list of participating breweries.