COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) is set to host its Tails & Tunes event for those 21-year’s and older. The event on Thursday, will include the full zoo experience, cocktails and brews, plus live music and entertainment.

FOX21’s Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister spoke with Rachel Wright, Social Media and Public Relations Manager for the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, who said the event is held three different times during the summer.

“Your $55 ticket also includes two drink tickets and we have live and local musicians throughout the Zoo. So, it’s a really cool event and it’s just for the adults, and you get access to the Zoo at night.”

Tails and Tunes will take place on Thursday, August 25 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and according to Wright, “is a really unique way to visit the Zoo.”

Advance tickets are required, and the next Tails & Tunes event is set to take place on Thursday, September 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the evening.