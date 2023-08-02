(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado Governor’s office announced six food trucks competing in the Governor’s Plate at the Colorado State Fair. Food that celebrates Colorado’s agriculture will be showcased in the competition.

The Govenor’s Plate will be held at the Colorado State Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 29. This year’s food trucks represent Pueblo, Edgewater, Grand Junction, and Castle Rock, competing for the Golden Plate award selected by Governor Polis. They will also have the People’s Choice award on the line voted on by the attendees.

Competitors

Anne’s A La Mode – Edgewater

Papa Mario’s Grilled Cheese – Pueblo

Stoke Pizza – Pueblo

The Smoke ‘N’ CEO – Grand Junction

Araujo’s Taqueria – Pueblo

Grateful Planet Foods – Castle Rock

The Governor’s office said the food trucks are members of Colorado Proud which means they utilize locally grown, raised, and processed food and agricultural products. To buy tickets to try the best of the best food trucks in Colorado you can click the link above.