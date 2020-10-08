SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, along with Dr. David Scrase, and Secretary of Public Education Ryan Stewart gave an update on New Mexico’s COVID-19 response Thursday. The governor said that the state is moving in the wrong direction in its fight against COVID-19.

This past week there was a 30% increase in hospitalizations and 99 businesses needed rapid responses. The governor once again pleaded with New Mexicans to do their part, saying the current public health guidelines are strong enough to turn the tide if people follow them.

New Mexico’s spread rate is back in the red and the 7-day average of daily cases is 171, the goal is 168. The state says it’s hitting its marks when it comes to testing and contract tracing.

All regions of the state are showing an increase in cases, with the southeast New Mexico having the highest growth rate since the first of September. Currently, 28 counties are now eligible to return to hybrid learning. However, there have been 205 total school-related COVID-19 cases. The state did not say if or when middle or high school students will be allowed to go back to the classroom.