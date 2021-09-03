Governor Polis wishes Coloradans a happy Labor Day weekend

Colorado Governor Jared Polis opens the state’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine in the laboratory of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, early Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis is wishing everyone a happy Labor Day and is advising Coloradans to celebrate safely this extended weekend.

“Colorado wouldn’t be what it is today without the tireless efforts of American workers. We thank our frontline health care workers, grocery store clerks, teachers, first responders, truckers, state employees and every team member across our state that have played a critical role during this challenging time,” said Governor Polis. “This Labor Day, I encourage my fellow Coloradans to reflect on the progress our state as a whole has made with successfully vaccinating more than 75% of Coloradans with at least one dose of the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine. I urge you to remain vigilant against this deadly virus and its variants and urge your friends and family to get vaccinated to protect themselves.”

COVID-19 vaccines are readily available throughout Colorado and anyone interested in receiving one can be a walk-up appointment. Free COVID-19 testing is available throughout the state.

Governor Polis also encourages school districts to sign up to receive free, rapid COVID-19 testing on a weekly basis for all K-12 schools. Participating schools and students may receive an incentive for their testing as well.



