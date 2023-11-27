(PUEBLO, Colo.) — President Joe Biden rescheduled his visit to Pueblo for Wednesday, Nov. 29, where he will visit the CS Wind plant.

The visit was originally scheduled for October but was postponed while the President focused on the conflict in the Middle East.

Governor Jared Polis released a statement ahead of President Biden’s visit to Pueblo.

“We are thrilled to welcome President Joe Biden to Pueblo, the home of heroes and the best chile in the world — the Pueblo chile. Colorado is leading the nation in transitioning to 100 percent renewable energy, and our wind manufacturing capabilities are helping to power our clean energy economy, create jobs, and save people money on electricity,” said Polis.

Polis said Colorado is working to achieve its goal of 100% renewable energy in Colorado by 2024, and said he and other officials will join the President at CS Wind.

“I appreciate the President’s partnership on Colorado’s comprehensive plans to fix our roads, and bridges and our overall efforts to add more rail and train options for Coloradans so people can get to work and where they want to go faster, safer, and more efficiently,” said Polis.