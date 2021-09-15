Governor Polis weds First Gentleman in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo.– Governor Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis were wed Wednesday, Sept. 15, in an intimate family setting in Boulder, Colo.

Courtesy of Jocelyn Augustino

The two have been together for 18 years, have been engaged since December of 2020 and are parents of two children, ages seven and nine.

Governor Polis said on Twitter, “After 18 years together, we couldn’t be happier to be married at last.”

Rabbi Tirzah Firestone officiated the traditional Jewish ceremony, and each guest was required to have tested negative for COVID-19 prior to attending the wedding.