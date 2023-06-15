(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Thursday afternoon, members of the Pikes Peak business community gathered to hear Colorado Governor Jared Polis speak on his goals and hopes for Southern Colorado.

The CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development (EDC) Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer first addressed the crowd on accomplishments achieved so far this year.

“We engaged in discourse and discussion on some very concerning items to our employers, from housing to legal liability to employment regulations,” Kleymeyer said. “We passed legislation that could affect how you hire as employers, and we passed legislation like the proposed predictive scheduling bill that if you had hourly employees, you would have had a hard time doing business in our state in the future.”

Kleyemer first addressed the crowd and shared positive changes in the city. Courtesy: Maggy Wolanske.

When looking to the positive changes in the city, Kleyemer spoke on improvements to the manufacturing industry and improving our next generation’s education.

“We saw significant investments in workforce and higher education. We’re going to K-through-12 added to college workforce training programs,” Kleyemer said. “Finally, on a positive note, we also saw billions to support growth of our advanced manufacturing sector and leveraging dollars from creating helpful incentives to produce semiconductor and science act.”

Back in January, Polis delivered his state of the state address at the state capitol, in which he used the word ‘limitless.’

Governor Polis addressed the Southern Colorado business community on Thursday afternoon at Weidner Field. Courtesy: Andrea Vazquez

With more people moving to Southern Colorado for jobs, Polis shared the need for affordable housing to be available.

“The demand is high. People want to live in Colorado Springs, people want to live in El Paso County. People want to live in Grand Junction, Denver and Pueblo,” Polis said. “Demand is high. There’s two job openings for every unemployed person, a lot of good jobs. But the reason that the price is going up is there is artificial constraints on supply.”

Specifically in terms of jobs in the Pikes Peak Region, Polis addressed the aerospace industry.

“We’re also excited to work to improve the economy and create good jobs here in Colorado Springs,” Polis said. “We’re particularly proud of the aerospace industry growing 30% in Colorado in the last five years.”

A loud round of applause could be heard when Polis talked about the space symposium and how Colorado Springs is at the center of aerospace. Polis also expressed his hopes for Space Command in Colorado Springs.

“Hopefully I can announce at some point soon that Space Command will remain here Colorado Springs,” said Polis.

Another key topic in his address was investing in Southern Colorado’s future workforce. He spoke on universal preschool and how early childhood education will positively impact not just the child but the family as well.

“We’re excited, just about two months from now, our universal free preschool programs, so every four year old in Colorado will be able to go to preschool,” Polis said. “That’s important for the kids first and foremost. But it also is a benefit for the parents, save over $6,000 on child care costs for the workforce and for companies freeing up a second year to return to work sooner if they choose.”

In terms of bringing more talent into the field, Polis shared the new state legislation in place.

“One of the things that we did in the state legislature, expanded on a number of our free certificate programs,” Polis said. “So last year we made it free to get certificates in a number of health care related fields, EMT, phlebotomy, nurse, assistant. And no surprise enrollment of those programs is increased this year.”

In closing, Polis thanked the businesses leaders in the Pikes Peak region and left the audience with his goals for the future.

“It is great to be here. We have a great state,” Polis said. “We need to work together to make our city safer, to make housing more affordable and reduce costs that continue to improve our roads, to continue to work, to make sure that we’re preparing the next generations of leaders and workers to build private sector jobs and earn a good living for themselves and for their families here in the Pikes Peak region and across Colorado.”