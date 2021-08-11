Governor Polis visits Elkhead Reservoir to talk water impact

Colorado Governor Jared Polis speaks during a news conference about the state's rapid increase in cases of the new coronavirus Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Denver. Colorado officials are dealing with a steep increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past month. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo.–Governor Jared Polis visited the northwest region of Colorado to examine the water impact in the area on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Kate Greenberg from the Colorado Department of Agriculture and Dan Gibbs from the Colorado Department of Natural Resources will be joining him to meet with citizens in the area, local officials and others.

In total, Governor Polis met with local and state officials to talk about the economic impact that Moffat County has experienced in light of the drought, went to Elkhead Reservoir to talk about flow releases for drought relief and endangered fish recovery and visited an affordable housing community in the area.

