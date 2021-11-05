Governor Polis visits childrens’ vaccine clinic

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

AURORA, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis joined Dr. David Brumbaugh, Chief Medical Officer of Children’s Hospital Colorado, to visit with kids at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora while they received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic for ages 5 to 11.

The Governor was on hand to encourage Colorado’s youngest individuals to get the vaccine and to congratulate those who got their shot.

“It was awesome to see some of our youngest Coloradans getting protected against this virus and to know that we are this much closer to ending the pandemic,” said Governor Polis. “As the father of two children who will be getting their vaccines tomorrow, I know the relief and joy that other parents felt today. I want to thank every child who got a shot for stepping up to help Colorado.”

David Brumbaugh, MD, Chief Medical Officer, said, “By vaccinating the 5 to 11 age group we are one step closer to putting this pandemic behind us. We encourage everyone to learn about the COVID-19 vaccines and get vaccinated as soon as they are able, and we look forward to helping vaccinate the children in our community.”

Children’s Colorado will continue to host the CDPHE vaccine clinics at locations in Aurora, Broomfield, Colorado Springs and Highlands Ranch.

Learn about more vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11 here.