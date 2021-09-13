Governor Polis updates Colorado on COVID-19 response

DENVER- Governor Jared Polis updated Coloradans on Monday, Sept. 13, on Colorado’s COIVD-19 response and the state’s plans to offer booster shots starting Monday, Sept. 20. to the over 75% of eligible, vaccinated Coloradans.

Governor Polis was joined by Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident Commander, and Jamie Pieper, Lieutenant Colonel in the Colorado National Guard and senior advisor for COVID-19 Vaccination.

“The state has been working hard to ensure we continue to protect Coloradans and our most vulnerable from this deadly virus. Colorado has the resources and the infrastructure in place to continue offering the vaccine to the unvaccinated to end the pandemic, while also distributing boosters,” said Governor Jared Polis.

The federal government has informed the public that Monday, Sept. 20, is the planned date to offer booster shots to the general population. In mid-August, the state of Colorado advised vaccination providers to offer third doses to immunocompromised Coloradans. So far, the state has offered residents the opportunity to self-report their conditions, including simply stating they have a weak immune system due to age and preexisting conditions.

Polis addressed his frustrations with the FDA during his address saying, “There is a lot President Trump got wrong and the pandemic, but there are also some things he got right. And what he got right about the pandemic was Operation Warp Speed. The FDA would have sat on and delayed for many more months at the cost of tens to thousands of American lives.”

A third dose of the vaccine allows the immunocompromised to achieve the same level of protection from the COVID-19 virus that healthy people have with two doses. As of today, 2.4% of Coloradans have received boosters.

“The effort to vaccinate 75% of Coloradans has been a remarkable effort between the state and our providers. We’re not done yet and we will do all that we can to vaccinate the remaining 25% while ensuring that it is easy for all Coloradans to receive the booster when it is their turn to get it,” said COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman.

Over 75% of all eligible Coloradans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The majority of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

To watch Governor Polis’s speech, click here.

For more information on where to get the vaccine, please visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine