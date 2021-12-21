Governor Polis to provides state with latest COVID-19 data

UPDATE: Governor Jared Polis addressed the importance of the third dose of the vaccine as the omicron variant continues to spread across the U.S. and specifically the state of Colorado.

“The simple fact is that over a thousand people are in our hospitals right now and 860 of them have not yet made the choice to get vaccinated. The omicron variant is rapidly rising — it’s critical that everyone eligible gets three doses of the vaccine,” said Gov. Polis. “With three doses of the safe, and doctor-approved vaccine, you, your loved ones, and community members are 47 times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID.”

Forty-eight percent of eligible Coloradans have received their third vaccine dose, which provides significant protection against omicron and other variants. Many vaccinations require three doses, like the DTaP vaccine to protect kids against tetanus. Coloradans can get their third dose of the vaccine today at community vaccination sites around the state.

President Joe Biden announced that the federal government will be launching an at-home testing program to provide millions of Americans with free COVID-19 tests. Colorado launched an at-home rapid testing program earlier this year for anyone to sign up online and get BinaxNow rapid at-home test kits delivered to their homes. Over 1.3 million tests have been distributed to households across the state and the state’s program is reliant on available global supply.

“Earlier this year, our administration launched a free, quick and easy at-home-testing program so Coloradans could have safety, peace of mind, and save money by testing in the comfort of their own homes. We have sent out over 1.3 million free tests to people across our state, and also offer a wide variety of other free testing options at various locations to slow the spread of the virus,” said Governor Polis.

The governor also announced that vaccination sites are open across the state to administer hundreds of doses every day and that new sites will be coming soon.

Community Vaccination Sites

Ball Arena: – mobile vaccination site – walk ups available – 500 doses per clinic

1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, CO 80204

Days and hours of operation:

Wednesday, December 22, 12-7:30pm

Thursday, December 23: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game at 7 p.m.)

Sunday, December 26, 9am – 5pm

Monday, December 27, 12-7:30 pm

Wednesday, December 29: 1:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Thursday, December 30: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Friday, December 31: 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Mammoth game)

Arapahoe Community College (Lot B) – 250 doses per day

5900 S Santa Fe Drive, Littleton CO, 80120

Days of operation: 7 days a week

Hours of operation: Mon-Sat 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Chapel Hills Mall – 1000 doses per day – closed at 3pm on the 24th, and all day Dec 25 and Jan 1

1710 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Days of operation: 7 days a week

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. –

Citadel Mall (parking lot next to JCPenney) – 250 doses per day – closed at 3pm on the 24th, and all day Dec 25 and Jan 1

680 Citadel Dr E, Colorado Springs CO, 80909

Days of operation: Monday – Saturday

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Douglas County Fairgrounds – 250 doses per day Monday through Thursday, and 1,000 doses per day Friday through Sunday

500 Fairgrounds Rd, Castle Rock, CO 80104

Days of operation: 7 days a week

Hours of operation: Mon-Sat 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Jefferson Marketplace – 250 doses per day

8194 South Kipling Parkway, Littleton CO, 80127

Days of operation: Tuesday-Sunday

Hours of operation: 9:00 am – 06:45 pm

Mesa County Community Services Building – 250 doses per day – Closed December 24,25, & 31 and January 1

510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504

Days of operation: Wednesday-Saturday

Hours of operation: Wed-Fri: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sat: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

La Plata County Fairgrounds – 250 doses per day

2500 Main Ave, Durango, CO 81301

Days of operation: Monday – Saturday

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Pueblo Mall -250 doses per day Tuesday-Thursday; 1,000 doses per day Fri, Sat, Sun – closed at 3pm on the 24th, and all day Dec 25 and Jan 1

3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008

Days of operation: Tuesday – Sunday

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Weld County Clerk and Recorder Building – 250 doses per day – Closed Dec 23 – 25

1250 H Street, Greeley, CO 80631

Days of operation: Tuesday – Saturday

Hours of operation: Tues., Thurs,. Fri.: 8:30 a.m. – 6:10 p.m.; Wed: 12:30 – 4:30 p.m.; Sat: 8:30 a.m – 12:30 p.m.

Vaccine & Community Testing Sites

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, CO 80022

Boulder County Fairgrounds – 9595 Nelson Rd, Longmont, CO 80501

Ball Arena – 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, CO 80204

Water World – 8801 N Pecos St, Federal Heights, CO 80260

Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy – 2250 S Quitman St, Denver, CO 80219

Timberline Church – 2908 S Timberline Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine for updates on when these sites will be up and running, as well as the full list of providers.

Regular testing is critical to slowing the spread of the virus and staying safe during the holidays. Find testing sites across the state at covid19.colorado.gov/testing.

Colorado has plenty of supply for people who test positive for COVID-19 and may be eligible for monoclonal antibody treatment, a proven way to prevent a mild case from becoming severe. Visit covid19.colorado.gov/monoclonal or call the hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) to find out if you are eligible and where you can get monoclonal antibody therapy.

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis will provide an update on Colorado’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday at about 1:15 p.m from his residence in Denver.

You can watch the update, as it happens, on this page.

This article will be updated.