Governor Polis to provides state with latest COVID-19 data

UPDATE: Governor Jared Polis addressed the importance of the third dose of the vaccine as the omicron variant continues to spread across the U.S. and specifically the state of Colorado.
“The simple fact is that over a thousand people are in our hospitals right now and 860 of them have not yet made the choice to get vaccinated. The omicron variant is rapidly rising — it’s critical that everyone eligible gets three doses of the vaccine,” said Gov. Polis. “With three doses of the safe, and doctor-approved vaccine, you, your loved ones, and community members are 47 times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID.”
Forty-eight percent of eligible Coloradans have received their third vaccine dose, which provides significant protection against omicron and other variants. Many vaccinations require three doses, like the DTaP vaccine to protect kids against tetanus. Coloradans can get their third dose of the vaccine today at community vaccination sites around the state.
President Joe Biden announced that the federal government will be launching an at-home testing program to provide millions of Americans with free COVID-19 tests. Colorado launched an at-home rapid testing program earlier this year for anyone to sign up online and get BinaxNow rapid at-home test kits delivered to their homes. Over 1.3 million tests have been distributed to households across the state and the state’s program is reliant on available global supply.
“Earlier this year, our administration launched a free, quick and easy at-home-testing program so Coloradans could have safety, peace of mind, and save money by testing in the comfort of their own homes. We have sent out over 1.3 million free tests to people across our state, and also offer a wide variety of other free testing options at various locations to slow the spread of the virus,” said Governor Polis.
The governor also announced that vaccination sites are open across the state to administer hundreds of doses every day and that new sites will be coming soon.
Community Vaccination Sites
Ball Arena: – mobile vaccination site – walk ups available – 500 doses per clinic
1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, CO 80204
Days and hours of operation:
- Wednesday, December 22, 12-7:30pm
- Thursday, December 23: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game at 7 p.m.)
- Sunday, December 26, 9am – 5pm
- Monday, December 27, 12-7:30 pm
- Wednesday, December 29: 1:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)
- Thursday, December 30: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)
- Friday, December 31: 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Mammoth game)
Arapahoe Community College (Lot B) – 250 doses per day
5900 S Santa Fe Drive, Littleton CO, 80120
- Days of operation: 7 days a week
- Hours of operation: Mon-Sat 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Chapel Hills Mall – 1000 doses per day – closed at 3pm on the 24th, and all day Dec 25 and Jan 1
1710 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- Days of operation: 7 days a week
- Hours of operation: 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. –
Citadel Mall (parking lot next to JCPenney) – 250 doses per day – closed at 3pm on the 24th, and all day Dec 25 and Jan 1
680 Citadel Dr E, Colorado Springs CO, 80909
- Days of operation: Monday – Saturday
- Hours of operation: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Douglas County Fairgrounds – 250 doses per day Monday through Thursday, and 1,000 doses per day Friday through Sunday
500 Fairgrounds Rd, Castle Rock, CO 80104
- Days of operation: 7 days a week
- Hours of operation: Mon-Sat 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Jefferson Marketplace – 250 doses per day
8194 South Kipling Parkway, Littleton CO, 80127
- Days of operation: Tuesday-Sunday
- Hours of operation: 9:00 am – 06:45 pm
Mesa County Community Services Building – 250 doses per day – Closed December 24,25, & 31 and January 1
510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504
- Days of operation: Wednesday-Saturday
- Hours of operation: Wed-Fri: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sat: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
La Plata County Fairgrounds – 250 doses per day
2500 Main Ave, Durango, CO 81301
- Days of operation: Monday – Saturday
- Hours of operation: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Pueblo Mall -250 doses per day Tuesday-Thursday; 1,000 doses per day Fri, Sat, Sun – closed at 3pm on the 24th, and all day Dec 25 and Jan 1
3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008
- Days of operation: Tuesday – Sunday
- Hours of operation: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Weld County Clerk and Recorder Building – 250 doses per day – Closed Dec 23 – 25
1250 H Street, Greeley, CO 80631
- Days of operation: Tuesday – Saturday
- Hours of operation: Tues., Thurs,. Fri.: 8:30 a.m. – 6:10 p.m.; Wed: 12:30 – 4:30 p.m.; Sat: 8:30 a.m – 12:30 p.m.
Vaccine & Community Testing Sites
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, CO 80022
- Boulder County Fairgrounds – 9595 Nelson Rd, Longmont, CO 80501
- Ball Arena – 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, CO 80204
- Water World – 8801 N Pecos St, Federal Heights, CO 80260
- Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy – 2250 S Quitman St, Denver, CO 80219
- Timberline Church – 2908 S Timberline Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine for updates on when these sites will be up and running, as well as the full list of providers.
Regular testing is critical to slowing the spread of the virus and staying safe during the holidays. Find testing sites across the state at covid19.colorado.gov/testing.
Colorado has plenty of supply for people who test positive for COVID-19 and may be eligible for monoclonal antibody treatment, a proven way to prevent a mild case from becoming severe. Visit covid19.colorado.gov/monoclonal or call the hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) to find out if you are eligible and where you can get monoclonal antibody therapy.
DENVER — Governor Jared Polis will provide an update on Colorado’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday at about 1:15 p.m from his residence in Denver.
You can watch the update, as it happens, on this page.
This article will be updated.