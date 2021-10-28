Governor Polis to dedicate Fallen Heroes Memorial on Nov. 6

DENVER– Governor Jared Polis, Mayor Michael B. Hancock, the Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial Fund, and Colorado Gold Star Families will be participating in the dedication ceremony for the Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 10:00 a.m. in Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park.

The ceremony will be led by Governor Polis, Mayor Hancock, Adjutant General of Colorado Brigadier General Laura Clellan and Larry A. Mizel, CEO of the MDC/Richmond American Homes Foundation, which underwrote the memorial’s construction.

The keynote address will be given by Lt. Gen. Michael Ferriter, U.S. Army (Ret.), president and CEO of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.

“This powerful monument honors those Coloradans who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom and our values,” said Governor Polis. “They will never be forgotten.”

“We are privileged to be part of building this enduring symbol that enables us to express our gratitude to the courageous service men and women of Colorado,” said Larry A. Mizel.

The Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial serves as a place of reflection, honor, tribute and communal gathering for family members, friends and fellow Colorado citizens of the fallen.

Active military, veterans, elected officials and the general public also will be in attendance.