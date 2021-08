BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JULY 12: Writer/creators Trey Parker (L) and Matt Stone speak onstage during the ‘South Park’ panel at Hulu’s TCA Presentation at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Hulu)

DENVER– Governor Jared Polis is celebrating the 24th anniversary of South Park with creators/writers Trey Parker and Matt Stone on Friday, Aug. 13, on 9:30 a.m.

The Polis administration says that every Coloradan is invited to tune into the live stream on the Governor’s Facebook page here.

