(DENVER) — Governor Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9 in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service as proclaimed by President Joe Biden. The flag will be at half-staff for the entire day on Sunday.

According to President Biden’s proclamation, Oct. 9 through Oct. 15 will be designated as Fire Prevention Week. On Sunday, the United States flag will be flown at half-staff at all Federal office buildings in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

“I call on all Americans to participate in this observance with appropriate programs and activities and by renewing their efforts to prevent fires and their tragic consequences,” read the President’s proclamation.