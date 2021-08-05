Governor Polis orders flags at half-staff on Saturday for late Rep. Mike McLachlan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Governor Jared Polis ordered all flags on public buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, Aug. 7. to honor the passing of former Colorado state Representative Mike McLachlan.

A memorial service for Representative Mike McLachlan is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Powerhouse Museum in Durango at 5:30 p.m.

Representative McLachlan died on June 23, 2021, having served Colorado in the House of Representatives from 2012 until 2014. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1965 until 1967.