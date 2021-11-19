Governor Polis issues update on COVID-19 pandemic in Colorado

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis gave an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic from the Emergency Operations Center in Centennial, the home of Colorado’s COVID-19 presonse team.

The governor honored the 9,000 Coloradans who have died from the virus and said that he acknowledged how despite the state ranking 9th from the bottom of all 50 states in per capita deaths, that it is hardly a consolation to the friends and family who lost a loved one.

Over 81% of eligible adults and nearly 37% of 5-17-year-olds have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Friday, Nov. 19.

“To find out where to get your booster visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine to find a provider near you or call 1-877-268-2926. We are still in a pandemic, we refuse to wait idly until this wave ends and Coloradans can do their part to lessen its impact on our communities and our health care system by getting vaccinated, boosted, tested, and wearing a mask in crowded places,” said Gov. Polis.

One out of every 38 unvaccinated Coloradans is infected with the virus. Eighty-two percent of COVID-related hospitalizations are among the roughly 20% of the unvaccinated state population.

Last week, Governor Polis signed an executive order declaring Colorado as high risk, making every adult who is six months past their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two months past their Johnson & Johnson, eligible to receive the booster vaccine.

Other COVID-19 related tasks that the Polis administration is tackling are as follows:

Increase the use of monoclonal antibody treatment by deploying mobile busses and bolstering the provider network

Partnering with municipalities in the Metro Area to make indoor events safer with vaccine requirements or proof of a negative test

Expanding hospital capacity across the state and are working to support staffing increases to accompany those beds

Getting boosters into the arms of every eligible Coloradan. To date, 31% of eligible Coloradans have received boosters

The governor addressed that he is issuing a standing order allowing Coloradans who qualify to refer themselves for treatment whereas before, in order to receive monoclonal antibody treatment, a doctor’s referral was needed.

Starting Monday, Nov. 22, any Coloradan with a positive test can call the state at 1-800-268-2926 to determine if they are eligible for monoclonal treatment and can sign up for an appointment if one is available.

To learn more about monoclonal antibody treatment, if you qualify and where you can get it, visit our website at covid19.colorado.gov/monoclonal.

The Colorado Rockies will be partnering with the Polis to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Coors Field on Saturday, Nov. 20 for those ages 5 and up, meet Dinger, and receive giveaways.