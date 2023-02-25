(COLORADO) — On Saturday, Feb. 25, Colorado Governor Jared Polis issued an Executive Order appointing Attorney General Phil Weiser to be the State’s prosecutor in the 22nd Judicial District until a new District Attorney is appointed.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser at a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

In early February, Governor Polis appointed Matthew G. Margeson as the District Attorney to the Dolores County Court for the 22nd Judicial District.

Governor Polis also announced a panel to review applications and recommend finalists to DA Margeson for the appointment of the new District Attorney.

The Governor’s Executive Order will go into effect on Monday, Feb. 27, and remain effective until the Governor selects a new District Attorney for the 22nd Judicial District.

The appointed individual will serve through the current term. The next election for the District Attorney in the 22nd Judicial District will be the 2024 general election.