(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 2022’s Gubernatorial Debate between Governor Jared Polis and Republican Party challenger, Heidi Ganahl, will be held at The Garden Pavilion at Penrose House on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Viewers can submit questions to the moderator and find general information about the debate here. Registration has closed due to attendance reaching maximum capacity.

FOX21 will be in attendance at the debate and will make all highlights available on FOX21 News at 9 p.m. Sunday.