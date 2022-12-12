(COLORADO) — Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order on Saturday, Dec. 10 to extend the COVID-19 disaster declaration, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), influenza, and other respiratory illnesses another thirty days until Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

The declaration allows access to federal funds and gives healthcare facilities additional resources for recovery and to rapidly respond to changes in the public health environment.

Amendments to the declaration expand the scope of practice for medical professionals to allow for additional flexibility to treat patients and to make beds and providers available to treat pediatric patients

Gov. Polis also rescinded two prior Executive Orders on the Governor’s Advisory Committee for Cooperation and Implementation.

The Committee was first created in April 2020 advising the Governor and the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) to coordinate policies on rules related to COVID-19. Gov. Polis said the Committee has achieved its mission.