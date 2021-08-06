Governor Polis expands tutoring and student support programming

DENVER– Governor Jared Polis’s Commission on Community Service has received funding from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief program and AmeriCorps in order to expand a tutoring and student support program.

The program will put 470 AmeriCorps members in Colorado communities to help with mathematics and reading initiatives for students ages pre-K through eighth grade.

Governor Polis said, “This pandemic has forced our educators, students, and families to respond to unique challenges. The Colorado Tutoring Corps Initiative will help students meet these challenges by providing additional educators and tutoring to close learning gaps and build back even stronger.”

The CYC assisted over 5,820 students in 17 Colorado school districts after research showed that the pandemic would increase dropout rates by up to nine percent across the U.S. This year, with new funding, over 10,000 students in over 26 school districts will be served through the program between the 2021-2022 school year.

Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera said, “Helping the next generation of Coloradans recover from the effects of the pandemic is critical to our efforts to Build Back Stronger. The extra support that AmeriCorps members will give to students around Colorado through the Tutoring Corps Initiative will set our students and our state on a path to long-term success.”

As part of the initiative’s expansion, CYC will be launching two previous programs called Reading Corps and Corps for a Change as well as a brand new program called Math Corps, a replication of a Minnesota program that helped students between fourth and eighth grade catch up in their math courses.

To learn more about the Colorado Tutoring Corps Initiative, please visit the website.