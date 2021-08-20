Governor Polis continues Comeback Tour

AURORA, Colo. – Governor Jared Polis continued his “Powering the Comeback Tour” on Friday, Aug. 20, in order to highlight Colorado’s small businesses after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Colorado’s small businesses are surging back and supporting jobs. It was great to speak with small business owners and their team members today,” said Governor Polis. “As an entrepreneur, I feel joy seeing so many folks following their dreams by creating businesses, finding success and my administration will continue to implement historic legislation and distribute relief funding to help power our Colorado comeback.”

Governor Polis toured with Truce Media Collective, a Denver employee-owned business that received the state’s Employee Ownership Trial Grant and a Limited Cooperative Association, an association created by the Polis administration to facilitate employee ownership in Colorado.

Governor Polis visited the former Johnson & Wales preservation master site with project partners Urban Land Conservancy, BuCu West/The Kitchen Network, Denver Housing Authority, Denver Public Schools, St. Elizabeth’s School, and Archway Communities.

During the afternoon, Governor Polis visited with business owners at a Korean-owned coffee shop that opened during the pandemic to hold a business roundtable with leaders from Aurora Chamber, Havana Business Improvement District, and Aurora Sister Cities. He also spoke with business owners at a Japanese-owned market that opened during the pandemic, joined by State Representatives Iman Jodeh and Naquetta Ricks.

For the conclusion of the tour, Governor Polis helped International Rescue Committee staff and volunteers set up the home of an Afghan refugee family whose family member served as an interpreter for the United States who arrived in Aurora two weeks ago.

“Welcoming refugees and immigrants is part of our responsibility, and it enriches Colorado. We are building a Colorado for all where we appreciate people from all over the world who call our state home, respect traditions, and are proud to welcome new arrivals,” said Governor Polis.