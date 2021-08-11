Governor Polis congratulates Ken Salazar, new U.S. ambassador to Mexico

DENVER– Governor Jared Polis passed along his congratulations to Ken Salazar, former Colorado Senator from 2005 until 2009.
Salazar also served under the Obama administration as U.S. Secretary of the Interior.
Governor Polis said in his statement as follows:
“Colorado is proud that one of our great statesmen will be representing the United States in Mexico. Ken Salazar was confirmed this morning by the United States Senate as Ambassador to Mexico. I congratulate my good friend Ambassador Salazar on his confirmation and look forward to working with him to expand our economic and cultural ties between Mexico and Colorado.”