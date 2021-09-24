Governor Polis celebrates National Public Lands Day

FILE – This Aug. 5, 2020, file photo shows a trail in Rocky Mountain National Park in Grand Lake, Colo. The Biden administration is outlining a plan to sharply increase conservation of public lands and waters over the next decade. A report to be issued Thursday recommends a series of steps to achieve a nationwide goal to conserve 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis released the following statement in celebration of National Public Lands Day, encouraging all Coloradans to take advantage of Colorado’s public land.

Colorado’s millions of acres of cherished public land is what makes our state the best destination for outdoor recreation and fun. From visiting one of Colorado’s prized national parks and monuments to recreating in the vast and diverse acres of Colorado’s national forests, wildlife refuges, parks, and BLM land, the benefits that come from Colorado’s outdoors are endless. This National Public Lands Day, I encourage my fellow Coloradans to offer a day of service or visit and appreciate your local public lands. We must also always be vigilant in protecting our state’s natural beauty and outdoor resources, and I encourage everyone to recreate responsibly.

“Colorado’s public lands are truly our state’s crown jewels. We are also fortunate within our 42 state parks to have over 4,000 campsites and 58 cabins and yurts located throughout the state for Coloradans to reserve and enjoy,” said Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.

Colorado is home to over 22 million acres of public lands, ranging from wetlands to forests, canyon landscapes to mountain lakes. Governor Polis is a strong supporter of Colorado’s outdoors and has fulfilled his pledge to double the amount of publicly accessible land trust in the Public Access Program.

Eleven months ago, Governor Polis opened Colorado’s 42nd state park called Fisher’s Peak in Trinidad and created the Outdoor Regional Partnership Initiative to foster locally-led sustainable conservation and recreation planning.

This summer, Governor Polis signed several pieces of legislation that provide more opportunities for Coloradans to go out and recreate as well as protect the state. The Keep Colorado Wild Pass, signed by Governor Polis in June, lowers the cost of a state park pass, making recreation outdoors more accessible while increasing the state’s abilities to more sustainably conserve, plan and invest in our public lands for the long term. Governor Polis also signed into law the Outdoor Equity Grant Program in June, which works to increase access and opportunities for underserved youth and their families to enjoy Colorado’s outdoors.

The Polis-Primavera administration also launched the Colorado Climate Corps in September which will organize a group of AmeriCorps volunteers to address climate change, the impacts from climate change, and improve the overall health and resiliency of public lands.