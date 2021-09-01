Governor Polis calls for halt on wild horse roundups

FILE – In this March 10, 2021, file photo, two Salt River wild horses kick up dust as they arrive at a site for emergency feeding run by the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group near Coon Bluff in the Tonto National Forest near Mesa, Ariz. Federal land managers say they’re stepping up protections to guard against the illegal resale of wild horses and burros adopted from the government for slaughter after they’ve been captured on U.S. lands but mustang protection advocates say the Bureau of Land Management needs to do more. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis wrote a letter to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Acting Bureau of Land Management Director Nada Culver urging them to examine their cause for the wild horse roundup.



Polis referenced “legitimate concerns about the fate of gathered horses” and expressed concerns regarding BLM’s population counts and the “Appropriate Management Level” for the wild horses.

The Cloud Foundation, a Colorado-based nonprofit praised Governor Polis’s leadership in addressing concerns for the horses.

“We applaud Governor Polis for his precedent-setting example,” stated Lisa Friday, director of communications for The Cloud Foundation. “We urge the BLM to be responsive to the Governor and the thousands of wild horse enthusiasts who called and wrote to state and local officials.”

The Sand Wash Basin wild horses are Colorado’s most well-known herd and are beloved by people across the globe.



“Nothing could be worse for a wild horse than to be rounded up by helicopter, separated from their families and incarcerated in cramped holding facilities,” stated Ginger Kathrens, founder and board president of The Cloud Foundation. “These animals are protected by federal law. They represent the pioneer spirit of this nation and they deserve to be treated humanely.”



