Governor Polis authorizes disaster declaration for Glenwood Canyon

DENVER– Governor Jared Polis has authorized a disaster declaration in response to the mudslides that forced the I-70 corridor through Glenwood Canyon to close.

This measure permits the Colorado National Guard to now be authorized for traffic control and debris removal efforts, the State’s Emergency Operations Plan has now been activated and offers additional funds to respond to the damage done to the area since the burn scar flooding and slides.

In action similar to the response to the 2013 floods, the State Emergency Operations Center and the Colorado Department of Transportation have formed an Incident Command team.

Governor Polis said, “Glenwood Canyon plays a major part in the daily lives of communities across the Western Slope as well as in moving our supply chain across the state, supporting our outdoor recreation industry, and so much more. This disaster declaration will help to deploy more resources to clear the canyon and ensure Colorado prepares for future disasters that may impact this critical juncture on I-70.”

