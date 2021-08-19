Governor Polis appoints Robert James to 13th Judicial Court

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis has appointed Robert C. James to the 13th Judicial District Court after the retirement of the Honorable Kevin Hoyer.

James’s appointment will be effective starting Friday, Oct. 1. Until this present time, James has been a Deputy District Attorney in the 13th Judicial District since 2018, specializing in criminal and juvenile law.

Prior to this point James has served as Deputy District Attorney in the 19th Judicial District in 2004, as Deputy District Attorney in the 13th Judicial District from 2001 until 2003, from 2004 until 2006 and from 2013 until 2017), Municipal Judge in Log Lane, Colo. from 2009 until 2013 and in Stratton, Colo. from 2003 until 2004. He has also operated in his own private practice from 2003 until 2004, 2007 until 2013 and from 2017 until 2018.

James earned his bachelor of arts from Colorado State University in 1993 and his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Colorado Law School in 2001.

