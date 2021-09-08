Governor Polis announces Tipico Sportsbook chooses Colorado for new hub

DENVER – The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced that Tipico, one of the world’s largest online sports betting companies, has selected Colorado to be its new technology hub.

This move is anticipated to open 441 jobs over the next eight years. Tipico currently has a 42-person office in Hoboken, NJ, and recently launched their proprietary sports betting product within the state. Positions will include technology roles like software development, cloud infrastructure, native and mobile app development, operations and more.

“Colorado voters voted to make Colorado one of the first states to legalize sports betting and use the revenue generated to protect our way of life and precious water resources that support our outdoor recreation economy and agricultural community,” said Governor Jared Polis.

In 2019, Governor Polis signed HB19-1327 which added the bipartisan Proposition DD to the ballot. Voters approved that measure to legalize sports betting which would assist the state’s water conservation plan.

Online betting went into effect on May 1, 2020. Colorado’s early regulation of online sports betting is having a positive economic effect, attracting companies such as Tipico and Pointsbet. Sports betting has generated approximately $65,962,159 in tax revenue.

Adrian Vella, Tipico U.S. chief executive officer, said, “From the world-class universities and collaborative technology community, down to the well-documented high quality of life in the state, every metric during our nation-wide search pointed us right to Colorado. Now that football season is here and our sportsbook is live in the state, we’re confident that the deep pool of technology talent in Colorado will help us take the Tipico brand to the next level in the U.S.”

To learn more about the company and their employment opportunities, visit their website.