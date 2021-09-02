Governor Polis announces Blood Donation Week for Colorado

STATEWIDE – Governor Jared Polis declared this week to be Blood Donation Week across the state of Colorado.

National Blood Donation Week takes place during the first week of September each year during National Preparedness Month.

The Governor is partnering with Vitalant, a non-profit blood collection organization, to urge all eligible donors to make an appointment this week to help prevent a serious blood shortage.

Donations took a serious hit during the COVID-19 pandemic with many drives being canceled across Colorado.

“We saw where those regular business blood drives that would be held on a regular basis at their offices were cancelled because people were working for home more often,” Brooke Way of Vitalant said.

This call for donations comes as the company prepares for Colorado Blood Donation day this Saturday, Sept. 4. The event is looking to make sure people are donating blood regularly and not just when an emergency situation is happening somewhere in the country.

“Some people think that disaster that they go into their centres and give blood for those reasons. But we really need regular donations throughout the year, because it’s the blood that is already on the shelves that save lives in an emergency like that,” said Way.

Vitalant’s donation center in Colorado Springs is just off Austin Bluffs Parkway and is open daily.

To make an appointment or learn more, click here.

Anyone who donates this week will get a Vitalant t-shirt.