Governor Jared Polis delivers gifts to warming shelters

(COLORADO) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis visited warming shelters during the arctic air blast the week of Christmas to provide support and gifts for children at the sites on Friday, Dec. 23.

“The dangerous cold weather highlights there is no compassion in allowing people to live on our streets, we must do more to get people off the streets permanently and into shelter and treatment if needed,” stated Polis.

Courtesy of the Governor’s Office

Courtesy of the Governor’s Office

The governor also met with members of the national guard who were activated to help at the warming centers. The state has provided around-the-clock support to local governments and municipalities during extreme weather, according to the Governor’s Office. Warming shelters opened across the state including in Fort Collins, Boulder, Colorado Springs and Pueblo during the cold snap.

“To prevent loss of life during this extreme weather we are taking an all hands on deck approach to make sure people are safe during this extreme cold snap, and we are grateful for the hard work of the emergency managers, first responders, guardsmen, and volunteers who helped support this statewide response and save lives,” said Polis.

Courtesy of the Governor’s Office

Courtesy of the Governor’s Office

Earlier in the week, the Newcomers Fund was established to activate philanthropic support for migrants coming to and through Colorado in pursuit of freedom as they flee oppression and persecution. The fun was created at the Rose Community Foundation in partnership with the State and the City of Denver.