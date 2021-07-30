Governor announces COVID testing for unvaccinated state workers

DENVER–Governor Polis announced today that all unvaccinated state employees must begin bi-weekly COVID-19 testing and continue mask-wearing indoors in public spaces due to the delta variant of the virus.

Over 3.4 million Coloradans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while approximately 70% of all adult Coloradans were been vaccinated by July 4.

Governor Polis said, “The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and highly effective even against the Delta variant, and we encourage all eligible Coloradans including state employees to get vaccinated…I know that our state employees can rise to the challenge just like families, individuals, and businesses across Colorado and our country are doing.”

Regular testing for the virus will be free and required bi-weekly for all state employees (excluding those who have proof of vaccination). Proof of testing and results must be submitted to human resources and will be tracked facility by facility. Employees will be able to use the myColorado mobile app to confirm their vaccination status. Employees are no longer required to submit proof of testing once they have been vaccinated.

For more information, please visit the FAQ for state employees about vaccination and mask policies.