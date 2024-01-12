(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Many government offices are closing on Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

City of Colorado Springs

The City of Colorado Springs said administrative offices would be closed on Monday:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit (buses will operate on regular schedule)

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Hills, Hillside, and Meadows Park community centers

Memorial Park Recreation Center

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administration Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sports Office at Memorial Park

Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Westside Community Center

The following offices would be open for normal business hours unless otherwise noted:

Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors, offices are closed

Garden of the Gods Park

Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses – open normal hours 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting)

Patty Jewett Bar & Grill – indoor dining Open 8 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Valley Hi Grill and Pub – Indoor dining Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – (weather permitting) Uphill gates open at 9 a.m., last entry at 3 p.m., and downhill gates close at 5 p.m.

Sertich Ice Center – no public sessions

Skate in the Park – Public Sessions from 10 a.m. to noon, 1-3 p.m., 3-6 p.m., and 7-9 p.m. Walk-up admissions only. See the schedule and pricing on Skate in the Park’s website.

El Paso County

El Paso County said the Department of Human Services will be closed on Monday, The County recommends visiting www.colorado.gov/PEAK to manage case information, apply for SNAP, or learn about additional programs.

El Paso County Administrative Offices

El Paso County Coroner’s Office

Colorado State University Extension

El Paso County Department of Human Services

El Paso County Assessor’s Office

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Offices

The North Office at Union Town Center will also be closed on Saturday, January 13, 2024

El Paso County Public Health

El Paso County Public Trustee & El Paso County Treasurer’s Office

Pikes Peak Workforce Center

Offices of the 4th Judicial District Attorney

El Paso County Combined Courts

The Board of County Commissioners meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 16.