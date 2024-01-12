(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Many government offices are closing on Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
City of Colorado Springs
The City of Colorado Springs said administrative offices would be closed on Monday:
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit (buses will operate on regular schedule)
- City Administration Building
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
- Deerfield Hills, Hillside, and Meadows Park community centers
- Memorial Park Recreation Center
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administration Building
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
- Sales Tax Office
- Sports Office at Memorial Park
- Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center
- Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Westside Community Center
The following offices would be open for normal business hours unless otherwise noted:
- Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors, offices are closed
- Garden of the Gods Park
- Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses – open normal hours 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting)
- Patty Jewett Bar & Grill – indoor dining
- Open 8 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.
- Valley Hi Grill and Pub – Indoor dining
- Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – (weather permitting)
- Uphill gates open at 9 a.m., last entry at 3 p.m., and downhill gates close at 5 p.m.
- Sertich Ice Center – no public sessions
- Skate in the Park – Public Sessions from 10 a.m. to noon, 1-3 p.m., 3-6 p.m., and 7-9 p.m. Walk-up admissions only. See the schedule and pricing on Skate in the Park’s website.
El Paso County
El Paso County said the Department of Human Services will be closed on Monday, The County recommends visiting www.colorado.gov/PEAK to manage case information, apply for SNAP, or learn about additional programs.
- El Paso County Administrative Offices
- El Paso County Coroner’s Office
- Colorado State University Extension
- El Paso County Department of Human Services
- El Paso County Assessor’s Office
- El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Offices
- The North Office at Union Town Center will also be closed on Saturday, January 13, 2024
- El Paso County Public Health
- El Paso County Public Trustee & El Paso County Treasurer’s Office
- Pikes Peak Workforce Center
- Offices of the 4th Judicial District Attorney
- El Paso County Combined Courts
The Board of County Commissioners meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 16.