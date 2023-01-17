(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Governor Jared Polis will give his fifth State of the State speech Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Colorado State Capitol.

Gov. Polis was sworn in for a second four-year term as Colorado Governor on Jan. 10 after winning reelection by nearly 20 points in November. Tuesday, Gov Polis is expected to lay out his state legislative priorities in the coming year.

The address is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday in the House Chamber at the State Capitol, you can watch virtually via the Colorado Channel Youtube page or Governor Jared Polis’ Facebook.

This will be Gov. Polis’ 4th annual State of the State address to lawmakers and his first during his second term as Governor.

FOX21 News will have a full report Tuesday at 5 p.m. We will continue to update this post throughout the day.