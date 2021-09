DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis will provide an update on the state’s recovery efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The governor will also announce details of the COVID-19 Primary Care Vaccination Program and will be joined by primary care providers.

COVID-19 continues to rise in Colorado, ICU bed shortages reported

You can watch the news conference live above on FOX31 NOW.

Click here for additional updates.