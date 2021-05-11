Gov. Polis orders flags lowered to honor victims of Colorado Springs shooting

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings now until sunset Tuesday, May 18, to honor the victims of the tragedy in Colorado Springs Tuesday.

“The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating, especially as many of us were spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today. Multiple lives were taken by this terrible act of violence. Families torn apart and at a birthday party no less. My deepest condolences and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone else impacted by this tragedy,” said Governor Jared Polis.