PUEBLO, Colo. — The Mayor of Pueblo, Nick Gradisar, shared his enthusiasm for the announcement of “Colorado’s Next Chapter: Our Roadmap to Moving Forward” by Governor Jared Polis.

Governor Polis’ press release conference explained what residents of the state could expect according to vaccination status, those who are not fully vaccinated, and for those who are vaccinated but immunocompromised or high-risk, according to a press release.

You’ve done your part Colorado and you’ve earned the right to move beyond the pandemic in your lives and we as a state are here to help you do that and prepare just as aggressively as we have over the last two years Governor Polis

The governor explained that Colorado will continue to move forward.

In an effort to prepare there are four chapters needed that Polis elaborated on.

The four key categories include planning for hospital readiness, public health readiness, surge planning, healthcare workforce expansion, and engaging in federal government reform. Polis stated this plan is to prepare for another crisis that could occur and to continue to mitigate COVID throughout the state.

Our economy’s recovering faster and stronger than many of our neighboring states and our shut down was shorter and our schools have been in session more than many other states… And finally for the first time in two years, we’re seeing a semblance of normality. Governor Polis

Mayor Gradisar expressed his enthusiasm for Polis’ roadmap in a statement localizing the benefits the city of Pueblo has begun to see.

We have learned to be flexible throughout the past two years and we’re finally starting to see where our numbers in our communities are much more manageable and less threatening to our healthcare infrastructure… We’re grateful for the work of our healthcare providers and essential workers who have borne the majority of this burden throughout the pandemic. Mayor Gradisar

As of this week, Pueblo County has an average positivity rate averaged at 3.5% while the cumulative cases have decreased.

Pueblo County is now in the level blue “caution” for a 14-day count of declining or stable hospitalizations, according to the release.

Additionally, Gradisar explained the importance of respecting the wishes of others, emphasizing the importance of Governor Polis’ plan.