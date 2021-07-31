Gov. Polis announces new COVID-19 economic recovery action

DENVER, Colo. — Governor Polis has announced new economic recovery action in response to COVID-19.

Friday, the Governor signed an Executive Order which will amend the Disaster Recovery Order to provide tenants who have a pending application for emergency rental assistance with a 30 day period to cure beginning on August 1, when the directives of the amended Executive Order go into effect.

“With the expiration of the CDC National Eviction Moratorium, the time is now to be proactive in pursuing relief,” said DOLA Executive Director Rick M. Garcia. “Both landlords and tenants should remain in close contact with DOH regarding their applications, and landlords should refrain from evicting their tenants for nonpayment while they are pursuing help. We appreciate Coloradans’ patience as we approve applications and supply rental relief.”

A frequently asked question fact sheet about Colorado’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program can be found here.