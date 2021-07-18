Gov. Polis and local officials hold groundbreaking for I-25/Exit 11 Interchange Improvement project

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — Construction on the -25/Exit 11 Interchange Improvement project will soon begin.

Governor Jared Polis along with CDOT’s Executive Director Shoshana Lew and local and state officials gathered for the ceremonial groundbreaking at the Trinidad Port of Entry to celebrate the start of construction of the Interstate 25, Exit 11 Interchange Improvement project.

Trinidad Mayor Phil Rico, Colorado State Patrol Colonel Mathew Packard and Executive Director of the Division of Natural Resources Dan Gibbs also spoke at the event.

“We want as many Coloradans and tourists visiting our state to have easy access to explore all the beauty our state has to offer,” said Governor Jared Polis. “By making it easier to get to Colorado’s state parks, we’re benefiting not just Coloradans’ outdoor experiences but also the state’s economy. This new exit will be a valuable addition to reduce traffic, improve safety, and support our newest state park, Fishers Peak, and nearby Trinidad Lake State Park, and as well a driver of tourism supporting our small businesses in downtown Trinidad.”

“In addition to improving access to Colorado’s beautiful public land, Exit 11 will also support Trinidad’s economic vitality and increase efficiency for commercial vehicles along this stretch of I-25,” added Shoshana Lew, CDOT Executive Director.

“Coloradans truly love their outdoors and they love our state parks. We greatly appreciate the leadership of the Governor and partnership with CDOT and the community in improving this interchange which will provide safer entry points to both Fishers Peak and Lake Trinidad State Parks and better traffic flow,” said Dan Gibbs, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Natural Resources. “We will need this access as we continue to build out Fishers Peak State Park to enable Coloradans and visitors to enjoy its incredible beauty and take advantage of the facilities and programs Colorado Parks and Wildlife and our new State Park will have to offer.”

The purpose of the project is to increase capacity and facilities to support sustained growth in the region and to meet CDOT’s statewide multimodal infrastructure initiative for all modes of transportation.

Work includes replacing a bridge, widening lanes on mainline I-25, building ramp crossovers, constructing new roundabouts at the east and west sides of the interchange to improve traffic flow, adding pedestrian facilities, and making other infrastructure, safety, and aesthetic improvements to the area.

Minor traffic shifts are the only impacts CDOT foresees for this project. This supports the agency’s commitment to maintaining full access to area businesses, the Port of Entry and area destinations.

CDOT invites Las Animas County community members and other interested parties to visit the project’s Virtual Open House for more information.

Traffic Impacts

Motorists can expect only minimal impacts to travel during the period of construction. These include:

Single lane and shoulder closures will be in place on I-25 within the project limits.

Detour pavement will be built to accommodate ramp, roundabout, and bridge work.

All roadways will remain open through the duration of the project.

Access to businesses and the Port of Entry will be fully maintained.

Lane closures and other traffic notices are posted weekly on COTrip.org.

Project & Travel Info

For additional information about this project, contact the project team. Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

