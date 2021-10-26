Goodwill of Colorado calls for donations after fire destroys donations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–Goodwill of Colorado is asking for the community’s help following a massive fire that destroyed several trailers at their Colorado Springs distribution center.

It happened yesterday morning at the location on South Academy Boulevard, near Jet Wing Drive and Hancock expressway.

Today in the aftermath, crews were found shifting through the piles of rubble left behind.

This Goodwill location is a retail support center, a hub for goods and materials to be gathered and then get transported to other locations across the state.

With twelve trailers filled with donations suffering fire damage, Goodwill leaders are worrying that it will have impact on thousands of Coloradans across the state, just in time for winter.

“Those donations and the proceeds from the sale of those donations are a lifeline to those programs and services that, in turn, serve our community and Colorado Springs at large,” Said Bradd Hafer, director of marketing and communications for Goodwill of Colorado.

The organization is now calling for donations from the community to help them during this tough time.

They are specifically looking for winter clothing ahead of the colder months.

To find more information about Goodwill and its many programs, click here.