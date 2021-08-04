Goodwill of Colorado brings back IT program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Goodwill of Colorado is bringing back their former, in-person IT training program called Learn/Improve/Focus/Thrive or LIFT.

LIFT will be hosted at the Garden of the Gods road administrative campus.

Program instructor Joe Mullally said, “LIFT’s on-campus learning environment and hands-on activities are important components for our students.”

The program is free to qualifying students and will run for 18 weeks which will include a 20 hour per week commitment for students as well as staggered enrollment schedules and flexible study hours to make classes more accessible for all.

Participants will be able to pass the CompTIA+, Network+ and/or Security+ Certification through their online and in-person coursework.

“These highly-valued certifications not only bring new and growing opportunities for graduating students; they literally change the course of their lives… and in a very short time,” Mullally said.

Other LIFT benefits will include live facilitator support, case management, paid vouchers for certification exam(s), job placement opportunities, hands-on learning workshops, practice quizzes and readily available online materials.

For more information or to register, visit the Goodwill of Colorado website or call 719.439.2796.