(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Good Earth Garden Center planted its seeds in Colorado Springs and blossomed into a business that has been serving the community for 49 years.

“We sold annuals, perennials, herbs, great lot of statuary, tools,” said General Manager of Good Earth Garden Center, Robin Boutilier. “I mean, decorative items, fountains, we had a lot of fountains, so it was a many and varied selection. I think that almost anyone could find something here.”

Now the store is coming to an end, as the owner is retiring and needing to sell the space after recent repairs would cost more than $20,000 to meet state requirements.

“Well, I mean I think it’s basically when you’ve been in business for 49 years and would actually like some retirement time,” Boutilier said. “Oh, there was a couple of infrastructure things that needed to be addressed and, you know, you’re just probably not going to make your money back at that point in time.”

Customer interacts with employee at the retirement sale.

For 22 years, Boutilier has worked at Good Earth Garden Center helping her customers find the products they were looking for.

“People came in and a lot of people got things that they wanted, with a really decent discount,” Boutilier said. “So, there are a great many people’s homes that are going to be really lovely next spring when they get all their stuff out and plant them or get that, you know, statue placed where they wanted it.”

Outside of the store are retirement sale signs telling customers to “please be kind we are grieving also.”

Sign visible to customers when they step foot into Good Earth Garden Center.

Customers throughout the morning stopped in for last call purchases and to say their final goodbye.

“I just love everything. I love their service. I love their plants. Were always better than anyone else’s in town,” Customer Katherine Speas said. “They took care of them. They cared. Wayne cared. I mean, he worked and worked for all these years and the place is just so special. I mean, just look around at how beautiful an environment it is to come and buy your flowers.”

As more people move into Colorado Springs, Speas worries of other local businesses staying afloat amidst big names.

“I think the impact of small business is absolutely huge,” Speas said. “I think it’s the backbone of this community, and I think it’s why people originally wanted to move here, and I just hope that we don’t lose all of that with the way that growth is happening in the Springs. I don’t want to just see big box stores, selling everything and so I hope everyone supports the other small businesses and gardens in town that you know can help them with their plants.”

Employee moving products throughout the store on Wednesday morning.

This garden store gem is leaving behind an everlasting impact on the customers and the staff who felt as if they were at home.

“Oh, very special,” Boutilier said. “I mean, new people found us every day and I think that that’s a great thing. Word of mouth from our established customers, a little bit of advertising and we found new people, you know, kind of finding their favorite, maybe new nursery.”