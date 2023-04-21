(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Golden Corral announced the start of its annual fundraising campaign for Camp Corral, a program for children of wounded, ill and fallen military service members.

Since its inception in 2011, Camp Corral has served children, ages eight to 15, through enrichment programs focused on unique attributes and challenges shared by military-connected children across the country.

“Camp Corral is much more than a summer camp – it’s a life-changing experience, with 70% of parents telling us they saw their child’s mental health improve after attending Camp Corral and 89% of parents indicating that their child made a long-lasting new friendship,” said Golden Corral CEO Lance Trenary.

In-restaurant guests can donate to Camp Corral by purchasing Fundraising Stars until July 9. Guests can purchase a White Star for $1, Blue Star for $5, and Flag Star for $10 to round up their bill. To learn more about Camp Corral and donate directly through the organization’s site, visit here.

For the past ten years, Golden Corral has raised more than $14 million to send over 30,000 military children to Camp Corral with no cost to families.

“They say 11 is a lucky number, so we are hopeful that this year we surpass our campaign goal and send more kids to camp than ever before,” stated Trenary.