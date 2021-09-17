Gold star family home renovated by volunteers and southern Colorado military community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The home of a Colorado Springs Gold Star family is now entirely renovated, thanks to the military community and other strangers lending a helping hand.

“When goals are set sometimes they seem far beyond expectations, but rangers rise to the expectations and volunteers in this case rise to the occasion,” said Jeremy Ferranti, 2nd Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment veteran.

After hearing about the project on FOX21 more than 200 people stepped up to the plate and helped with major repairs Scotti Domeji’s home needed.

Domeiji lost her son Kristopher in the line of duty when he served as a U.S. Army Ranger and was killed in Afghanistan in 2011. Before his death, he was known to help around the family home.

“I’m sure he [Kristopher] is thrilled that someone came out that actually knows what he’s doing,” said Domeji.

The project took approximately nine days to finish, with the City of Colorado Springs reaching out to FOX21 to pledge their support and help lay new concrete and repaired sidewalks.

The Domeji family and their home received this outpouring of support after we aired this story last week.

Big box retailers gave the group supplies at discounted rates and several vendors donated materials for this cause. For Domeji, the group of volunteers has helped her in more ways than one, by mending a void left behind by her son.

“They are really an amazing group of men, and they love their gold star moms, and in many ways since I was a single mom, I finally found a community where I fit,” said Domeji.

The family is still taking monetary donations through their GoFundMe.