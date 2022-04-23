COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department is teaming up with Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado to reroute the Gold Camp Path hiking trail.

The partnership is part of an American Sign Language-supported volunteer project with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community in Stratton Open Space.

Volunteers rerouted three sections of the Gold Camp Path that had become unsustainable due to erosion and degradation of vegetation. They were also tasked with smoothing the trailhead while constructing retaining walls and timber steps.

Dan Allen, Colorado Springs Trail Project Specialist, said, “The goal with the reroute is to take that trail and make it more meandering and at a lower angle. All in all, a more pleasurable trail experience.”

Stratton is a 14-mile trail located across 318 acres of open space adjacent to North Cheyenne Cañon Park southwest of the city.

“We love working with community volunteers and are excited about conducting this trail work with members of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community for a second consecutive year,” said Allen. “One of the goals of our volunteer program is to provide fully inclusive experiences, and this project is a great example of how we strive to do that.”

Stratton was the first property acquired with funding from the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program when the City purchased it in 1998. The program is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022.

If you want to celebrate Trails Day and National Volunteer Month by getting involved, go to coloradosprings.gov for more information.