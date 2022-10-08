DENVER (KDVR) — The 40th Great American Beer Festival will take place in Denver from Thursday through Saturday.

The festival will be held at the Colorado Convention Center at 700 14th St. in Denver.

Tickets

GABF general admission tickets are available for the 5:30-10 p.m. Thursday session for $95. The ticket includes a commemorative tasting glass and unlimited one-ounce samples.

The GABF will also host a specialty “paired” portion from 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, which includes unlimited tastings of beers not found in the festival hall that will be matched with food from award-winning chefs. The paired tickets cost $129 but doesn’t include general admission to GABF.

Tickets for all other nights are sold out.

Parking

If you need to park at the GABF, there is a parking garage at the Colorado Convention Center.

What breweries will be there?

There will be over 500 breweries with booths at GABF. Of those breweries, there will be over 80 from Colorado.

You can search through the entire list, including which beers each brewery will bring, here.

Map for GABF

The GABF created a map to help you find everything at the event. You can also download the map here and find which booths each brewery will be at.

Map of where everything will be at the Great American Beer Festival

You can’t bring these things to GABF

Here is a look at the items that are prohibited to bring to GABF:

Animals (unless it’s a certified service animal)

Airhorns

Backpacks (including clear backpacks)

Balloons

Inflatable costumes, facemasks, or any prop the looks like a weapon

Kids

Weapons

Strollers, wagons, and chairs

Illegal drugs

Glass, cans, coolers, steins of any kind

Outside food/beverages (excluding items for health reasons and pretzel necklaces, of course)

Outside alcohol

Metal water bottles (clear, plastic water bottles permitted)

Scooters, skateboards, skates, roller shoes, hoverboards, etc.

Unapproved pamphlets, handouts, advertisements, etc.

GABF said other items can be deemed as prohibited by facility management.