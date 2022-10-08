DENVER (KDVR) — The 40th Great American Beer Festival will take place in Denver from Thursday through Saturday.
The festival will be held at the Colorado Convention Center at 700 14th St. in Denver.
Tickets
GABF general admission tickets are available for the 5:30-10 p.m. Thursday session for $95. The ticket includes a commemorative tasting glass and unlimited one-ounce samples.
The GABF will also host a specialty “paired” portion from 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, which includes unlimited tastings of beers not found in the festival hall that will be matched with food from award-winning chefs. The paired tickets cost $129 but doesn’t include general admission to GABF.
Tickets for all other nights are sold out.
Parking
If you need to park at the GABF, there is a parking garage at the Colorado Convention Center.
What breweries will be there?
There will be over 500 breweries with booths at GABF. Of those breweries, there will be over 80 from Colorado.
You can search through the entire list, including which beers each brewery will bring, here.
Map for GABF
The GABF created a map to help you find everything at the event. You can also download the map here and find which booths each brewery will be at.
You can’t bring these things to GABF
Here is a look at the items that are prohibited to bring to GABF:
- Animals (unless it’s a certified service animal)
- Airhorns
- Backpacks (including clear backpacks)
- Balloons
- Inflatable costumes, facemasks, or any prop the looks like a weapon
- Kids
- Weapons
- Strollers, wagons, and chairs
- Illegal drugs
- Glass, cans, coolers, steins of any kind
- Outside food/beverages (excluding items for health reasons and pretzel necklaces, of course)
- Outside alcohol
- Metal water bottles (clear, plastic water bottles permitted)
- Scooters, skateboards, skates, roller shoes, hoverboards, etc.
- Unapproved pamphlets, handouts, advertisements, etc.
GABF said other items can be deemed as prohibited by facility management.