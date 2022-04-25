COLORADO SPRINGS– Voted #1 by visitors, food tours in Colorado Springs give visitors a glimpse into the growing dining scene while providing insider information on local culture and history.

Rocky Mountain Food Tours launched in 2010 by a mother-daughter duo, Karen Kelley and Samantha Woods. A new business concept was brought to Southern Colorado through culinary experiences for locals and visitors alike.

Now they are proud to be a top local Colorado Springs attraction for those who love to indulge in their cravings.

Since their founding, Rocky Mountain Food Tours, has hosted thousands of guests. Their continued goal is to provide the best customer service, food, and historical storytelling.

Different food tours feature the Original Colorado Springs Tour, Signature Cocktail Tour, a Craft Brewery Tour and more. Guests can choose from 20 different tour locations that highlight unique aspects of the city.

All public tours run year round. For more information, or to get signed up, go to the Rocky Mountain Food Tours webpage.